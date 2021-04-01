Myrtle Beach reminding public golf carts are not permitted on primary roads

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach issued a reminder message on the operation of golf carts Thursday morning.
Per state law, golf carts cannot operate on primary roads, including Kings Highway and U.S. 501.
They are also not permitted on roads where the speed limit exceeds 35 miles per hour or in designated bicycle lanes.
“The State of South Carolina says you have to be a licensed driver to operate a golf cart on the public street. You cannot drive after dark nor more than four miles from the golf cart’s registered address. Golf carts must be registered with the SC DMV and must have insurance,” a post on the city’s Facebook states.
