Letecia Stauch explains why she wants to defend herself in unsealed letter to judge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/WMBF) - Newly-unsealed documents have shed more light on why a woman accused of killing her stepson requested to represent herself in court.
According to a report from WMBF sister station KKTV, the letter from Letecia Stauch to a judge dated Feb. 21, 2021, was unsealed Wednesday.
In it, Stauch details issues of privacy and said one of the main issues with her attorneys was “their lack of ability to gather evidence.”
She also described communication as being “broken beyond repair” and claimed the defense team was texting her family with information, causing several disputes.
A judge allowed Stauch to represent herself during a hearing in February, with Stauch insisting that she had an “ace in the hole” along with “two pieces of evidence would completely prove her innocence.”
Stauch was arrested and charged with the death of her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch.
Gannon was reported missing in January 2020 from Colorado, but his body was found in Florida two months later.
He was born in Loris and members of his family still live in the community. Gannon later moved to Colorado with his father.
Letecia Stauch was later arrested in Myrtle Beach and faces several charges, including first-degree murder.
She also underwent two separate mental health evaluations and was found mentally fit to stand trial both times.
You can read Letecia Stauch’s full letter below:
