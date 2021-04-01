Legendary UNC basketball coach Roy Williams retiring after nearly 50-year career

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Roy Williams, the legendary coach for the University of North Carolina’s men’s basketball team, is retiring after a nearly 50-year coaching career.
Williams led UNC to three NCAA championships and is retiring with 903 wins as a college basketball head coach. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.
He has had 48 seasons as a basketball coach, including 33 seasons as a college head coach (18 at UNC, 15 at Kansas), 10 as assistant coach at UNC and five as head coach at Owen High School in Black Mountain, N.C.
Williams, a 1972 UNC graduate, just concluded his 18th season as the head coach at his alma mater.
In addition to NCAA titles in 2005, 2009 and 2017, he led the Tar Heels to a 485-163 record, two other Final Fours, nine ACC regular-season championships and three ACC Tournament crowns.
He ranks third all-time in wins by a Division I head coach with 903 and reached 900 wins in fewer games (1,161) and seasons (33) than any coach in NCAA history
Williams is the only coach in history with 400 wins at two schools. He was voted the Consensus National Coach of the Decade from 2000 to 2009.
He led UNC and Kansas to nine Final Fours, the fourth most all-time.
