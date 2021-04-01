FIRST ALERT: FREEZE WARNING tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Unseasonably cold weather will linger through the start of the Easter Weekend with a risk of frost and freezing temperatures the next two nights.
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all areas inland from the beaches tonight as temperatures are forecast to fall to between 30 and 32 degrees. Temperatures this cold may cause damage to early blooms and crops. Along the Grand Strand, temperatures will drop to around 35 by daybreak Friday. A lingering breeze overnight will keep much frost from developing.
Friday will be another sunny and unseasonably chilly day as afternoon temperatures struggle just to reach the lower 50s.
Once again, cold temperatures return Friday night with inland areas dropping into the upper 20s to near 30 while the Grand Strand drops into the lower 30s.
Saturday will start a moderating trend in temperatures as afternoon highs return to the upper 50s to near 60.
Easter Sunday will be beautiful. Temperature for sunrise services will remain chilly - in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but will warm quickly into the 60s to near 70 by the afternoon.
