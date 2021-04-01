FIRST ALERT: Cool stretch into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cool and breezy Thursday is on the way across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Most of our rain chances we saw overnight will come to an end throughout the morning. These showers will remain very isolated and light, with only a 20% chance of rain expected. Clearing skies will continue to take shape by late morning as well which will allow for sunnier skies to work into the area. Winds will remain quite breezy as well, with gusts as high as 30 mph + for most today.