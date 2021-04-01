FIRST ALERT: Cool stretch into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cool and breezy Thursday is on the way across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Most of our rain chances we saw overnight will come to an end throughout the morning. These showers will remain very isolated and light, with only a 20% chance of rain expected. Clearing skies will continue to take shape by late morning as well which will allow for sunnier skies to work into the area. Winds will remain quite breezy as well, with gusts as high as 30 mph + for most today.
Very chilly temperatures are set to arrive tonight, especially for areas inland through the Pee Dee. Overnight lows look to dip down into the low 30s for most, with some places actually falling below freezing. That’s why a Freeze Watch is in place for most of the Pee Dee.
Tonight’s chilly temperatures will set us up for an unseasonably cool Friday. Highs are only set to warm into the low 50s, and potentially the upper 40s for some areas. Although clear skies and sunshine are forecast for tomorrow, that won’t help for temperatures to warm by much.
For the holiday weekend, temperatures will be slow to warm up. We look to stay in the middle 50s for Saturday before climbing back into the much more comfortable 60s for Easter Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.