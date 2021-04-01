Family, community to say final goodbye to former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Family and friends will gather Thursday to say their final goodbyes to former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on April 1 starting at 3 p.m. Although it’s invite-only, it will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
The former mayor, who served from 2005 to 2017, died from COVID-19 back in January.
Rhodes had a significant impact on expanding the city’s sports tourism, recreation and athletic facilities.
On Saturday, everyone is invited to the sign unveiling renaming the Myrtle Beach Sports Center in his honor. That begins at 10 a.m.
