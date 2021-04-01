DHEC reports more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Palmetto State has reached an historic milestone in the battle against COVID-19.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that as of Thursday, a total of 2,034,077 doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide, with 1,289,672 residents having received at least one dose.
“Having the COVID-19 vaccine reach the two million mark is a giant step toward ending this pandemic in South Carolina,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director. “We’re grateful to our local leaders, providers, and community partners for their efforts to get shots into arms as quickly as possible.”
Although vaccine doses remain somewhat limited, South Carolina and other states are seeing an uptick in the number of doses being received from the federal government, according to DHEC.
All three vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen - are available to those aged 18 and older. Pfizer is the only vaccine currently available to those aged 16-18.
As of Thursday, 31.4% of South Carolinians has received at least one shot of the vaccine, and 17.1% are considered fully vaccinated, DHEC said.
The agency noted that public health recommendations, like masks and physical distancing, can begin to be relaxed once 70% to 80% of the population is vaccinated.
