Deputies searching for person of interest in Timmonsville homicide investigation

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection to a homicide investigation in Timmonsville.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says it’s asking for the public’s help to locate 25-year-old Semoria Seven McKnight, of Florence. Deputies said McKnight may have valuable information regarding an incident that happened last month on Byrd Street in Timmonsville.
No photo was provided, but officials said McKnight is around 5′9″ and weighs approximately 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Officials previously said 28-year-old Shawn Gibson, of Florence, was killed during that incident on the night of March 25.
Anyone with knowledge or information on McKnight’s whereabouts is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 ext. 302 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-242-6372.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.