Coroner identifies woman found dead after Timmonsville house fire

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was found dead after a house fire.
According to information from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, crews responded to a home at 2602 S. Cartersville Hwy., in Timmonsville just before midnight on March 31. The body was discovered later that day.
The coroner identified the woman as 45-year-old Susan Elaine Simmons, of the same address.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.
