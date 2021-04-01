Coroner identifies woman found dead after Timmonsville house fire

By WMBF News Staff | April 1, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 4:17 PM

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was found dead after a house fire.

According to information from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, crews responded to a home at 2602 S. Cartersville Hwy., in Timmonsville just before midnight on March 31. The body was discovered later that day.

The coroner identified the woman as 45-year-old Susan Elaine Simmons, of the same address.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

