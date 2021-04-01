CCU baseball team pauses activities due to COVID-19 protocols

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers baseball team is pausing all activities due to COVID-19 protocols within the program, officials announced Thursday.
According to a release, the CCU baseball program is ceasing workouts and games for the next seven days.
In accordance with Sun Belt COVID-19 guidelines, CCU’s next five baseball games have been postponed. The three-game home series this week against Appalachian State and the April 6 and April 7 home games versus UNCW and the College of Charleston will all not take place this week, the release stated.
Rescheduled dates, if any, will be announced when information becomes available.
Fans with tickets to the impacted games will be permitted to use those tickets for the rescheduled games, if any occur. If fans have any questions, they can contact the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office (843-347-3499).
