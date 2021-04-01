Bond denied for suspect charged in death of 80-year-old Horry Co. woman

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond has been denied for the man charged in connection with the death of an Horry County woman.
Dominique Brand, 29, of Marion is charged with kidnapping and murder in connection to 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington’s death.
Appearing before Judge Danny Barker II on Thursday morning in Marion County, Brand said he planned to hire an attorney.
Elvington was reported missing on Sunday after she was last seen near Highway 76 in Nichols.
During the search, her vehicle was found unoccupied along Bobby L. Davis Boulevard in Marion County. Her remains were later found behind a grocery store in the Zion community of the county.
Elvington’s children were in the courtroom Thursday morning and gave emotional testimony when talking about their mother.
“My mom was the epitome of the perfect lady,” daughter Margol Elvington said, noting her mother was a school teacher and a Vacation Bible School instructor.
Son Hugh Elvington took the time to thank everyone who has reached out to the family over the last several days.
“I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how to carry on. I just have to give it to the good lord,” he said to the judge.
Answering questions from Barker, Brand said his last arrest was 10 years ago on burglary charges that ultimately sent him to prison. He noted he was released from jail in 2017 or 2018, and hadn’t been arrested again until he was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with Elvington’s death.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace asked the court to deny bond for the defendant, saying “the violent act was one of the worst I have ever seen.”
“The victim, Ms. Elvington, she reminded me a lot of my grandmother,” Wallace said.
Barker addressed the family after their testimony, asking them to be patient as the case moves through the court system and encouraging them to lean on victims’ advocates, the sheriff and the officers in the community.
“What you’re going through is difficult, maybe the most difficult thing you’ll ever have to go through in your life,” Barker said.
The judge described what happened as “one of the most heinous crimes that I have experienced” in his 25 years on the bench.
Barker told Brand that he found the defendant to be a danger to the community and denied bond on all charges.
Brand is set for an initial appearance at 9 a.m. on May 4 at the Marion County Courthouse. He then has a docket appearance on July 1.
