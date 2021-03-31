1-year-old dies after being found in Aiken County pond

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation is underway after the death of a 1-year-old in Aiken County.
According to officials with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, officers responded to Carolina Bay Park for a call of a juvenile medical emergency. Officials say the call came in after a mother and her child fell into a pond at around 4:00 p.m. on March 29.
When officers arrived, they say they found the 1-year-old victim, later identified as Paisley Hyatt, and immediately began to render medical aid.
EMS arrived on scene and transported the Paisley to Aiken Regional Medical Centers. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to the hospital following the child’s death.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Newberry, SC.
