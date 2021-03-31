Truck seized, driver identified after S.C. woman dies in hit-and-run

Josephine ‘Josy’ Nunn, 19, was killed when deputies say a car hit her, sending her into concrete barriers. (Source: WYFF)
By WYFF News Staff | March 31, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 7:04 AM

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Anderson County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified the driver of the truck involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 19-year-old woman, deputies said Tuesday.

The crash happened Saturday night just around 10:12 p.m. in the 3900 block of Highway 24, near Lakewood Lane.

Josephine ‘Josy’ Nunn was killed when deputies say a car hit hers, sending her into concrete barriers.

The black Dodge truck has been seized for further examination and processing of potential evidence, J.T. Foster said.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Below is a picture released Monday of the truck investigators were looking for.

Investigators said they were looking for this truck. (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

No criminal charges have been filed in the case as the joint investigation continues with the South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, Foster said.

Nunn’s boyfriend, Ryan Gambrell, was driving alongside her Saturday night in his own truck. He told WYFF News 4′s Kylie Jones on Monday that he looked on in heartbreak as he watched the scene unfold. Watch video above.

“He just had road rage,” Gambrell said of the other driver. “We were going the speed limit, down the road together side by side. He flew past us in the median.”

In what Gambrell calls road rage, he says the driver hit Nunn, sending her into the concrete barriers on the side of the road. He calls the other driver’s actions “stupid and careless.”

Deputies have not called the accident the result of road rage.

