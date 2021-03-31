RV fire slows traffic on Highway 501 near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to an RV fire Wednesday morning in the Aynor area.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the incident has caused a traffic back up in the Aynor-bound lanes of Highway 501 near White Oak Lane, which is between Highway 22 and Aynor.
First responders were dispatched to the scene at 10:22 a.m., officials said.
The fire is currently under control. No injuries were reported.
Motorists are asked to find alternate routes as crews clear the scene.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.