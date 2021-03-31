RV fire slows traffic on Highway 501 near Aynor

RV fire slows traffic on Highway 501 near Aynor
Crews were called to an RV fire Wednesday morning in the Aynor area. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | March 31, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 11:19 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to an RV fire Wednesday morning in the Aynor area.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the incident has caused a traffic back up in the Aynor-bound lanes of Highway 501 near White Oak Lane, which is between Highway 22 and Aynor.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at 10:22 a.m., officials said.

The fire is currently under control. No injuries were reported.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes as crews clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.