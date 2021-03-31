North Myrtle Beach kicker/punter Zane Smith commits to Florida State

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach’s Zane Smith is taking his talents to Tallahassee. The senior kicker and punter took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce his commitment to Florida State.
The Seminoles offered Smith as a preferred walk-on in February.
Smith is ranked as the top kicker in the state of South Carolina for the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com and was a key piece in North Myrtle Beach’s run to the Class 4A State Finals in 2020.
He made a pair of field goals last season, recorded touchbacks on 33 of his 60 kickoffs, and averaged nearly 38 yards per punt.
Smith’s longest punt in 2020 was 55 yards and he had nine punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
Smith becomes the third Chief football player to commit to an ACC program this year.
Defensive lineman Chase Simmons signed to play at Syracuse and Henry Duke will play tight end at Virginia.
