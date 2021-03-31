MUSC Health Florence vaccinates more than 1,300 people at mass vaccine event

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - MUSC Health Florence took 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Florence Center for a mass vaccination event on Wednesday.
While officials said the hospital fell short of its goal of providing more than 1,300 vaccines, the event was still significant for other reasons.
For the first time, people ages 16 and older were able to get their shot.
“We’ve seen a lot of FMU [Francis Marion University] students, which is great and other students and people ages 16 and older,” said Elizabeth Crowley, an MUSC Administration Fellow.
Jeremy Fleming, a 25-year-old FMU student, was one of the people who took advantage of the vaccination drive.
“It makes me feel pretty good, it’s relieving knowing that in just a month I’ll be able to come back and get another dose and be pretty safe against COVID-19,” he said.
The long line wasn’t an issue for Fleming, either.
He said it was well worth the wait, especially since he didn’t think he’d have access to the vaccine so soon.
“It’s really surprising honestly, I didn’t find out until I had class the day before and they said it was available for students, so I went home and signed up for it quickly,” said Fleming.
Crowley said MUSC Health Florence will continue to make the vaccine available across the Pee Dee, especially with the new age group now eligible.
“We’re excited to see that portion of our patient population come out today, and we’re hoping that will continue across the rest of our clinics and events,” she said.
Those who received their first dose will return for their second dose in April.
