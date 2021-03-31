Mayor: Myrtle Beach ‘excited’ to welcome back CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune says she’s looking forward to Carolina Country Music Fest’s return.
In a statement provided to WMBF News on Wednesday, Bethune said the city is working closely with organizers on keeping the community safe during the event.
CCMF is currently scheduled to take place June 10-13 after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.
“Myrtle Beach is excited to have Carolina Country Music Fest back this summer,” she said. “Our business community and our tourism has suffered greatly during COVID, and I think everyone is looking forward to a great summer season.”
Bethune also said the city has “been preparing for many months for an influx of tourists to the area.” The mayor further explained that the city has been working closely with organizers on health and safety guidelines.
“The organizers have a solid plan for their COVID safety guidelines, which should help keep our community safe,” she said. “We want fans to come here and travel safely and responsibly, and that means taking personal responsibility. We are looking forward to a fun and safe event and welcome CCMF fans back to Myrtle Beach in June.”
CCMF organizers are expected to present their formal plans during a city council meeting on April 13.
Earlier this month, city officials denied a request from organizers to move the event from the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion area to the old Myrtle Square Mall site due to other events in the area that weekend.
The city then gave organizers the go-ahead to hold the event in the Pavilion area as it has in years past.
This year’s CCMF headliners include South Carolina native Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen.
