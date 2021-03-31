Mar. 30 SCHSL baseball, softball scoreboard

Carolina Forest defeated Sumter 7-2 on Tuesday night. (Source: Gabe McDonald)
By Gabe McDonald | March 30, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 11:08 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Below are the scores for Tuesday night’s baseball and softball action across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee for our South Carolina High School League schools.

BASEBALL

Carolina Forest 7 - Sumter 2

Socastee 2 - Conway 1

St. James 4 - Georgetown 1

Myrtle Beach 5 - Elmwood (OH) 4

Aynor 10 - Dillon 0 (Game 1)

Aynor 11 - Dillon 1 (Game 2)

Lake City 15 - Crestwood 0

Loris 3 - Waccamaw 0

East Clarendon 20 - Scott’s Branch 0 (Game 1)

East Clarendon 15 - Scott’s Branch 0 (Game 2)

Lake View 10 - Timmonsville 0 (Game 1)

Lake View 13 - Timmonsville 0 (Game 2)

Johnsonville 11 - Lamar 2

SOFTBALL

Aynor 3 - Dillon 2

Johnsonville 12 - Lamar 2

