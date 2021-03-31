Mar. 30 SCHSL baseball, softball scoreboard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Below are the scores for Tuesday night’s baseball and softball action across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee for our South Carolina High School League schools.
BASEBALL
Carolina Forest 7 - Sumter 2
Socastee 2 - Conway 1
St. James 4 - Georgetown 1
Myrtle Beach 5 - Elmwood (OH) 4
Aynor 10 - Dillon 0 (Game 1)
Aynor 11 - Dillon 1 (Game 2)
Lake City 15 - Crestwood 0
Loris 3 - Waccamaw 0
East Clarendon 20 - Scott’s Branch 0 (Game 1)
East Clarendon 15 - Scott’s Branch 0 (Game 2)
Lake View 10 - Timmonsville 0 (Game 1)
Lake View 13 - Timmonsville 0 (Game 2)
Johnsonville 11 - Lamar 2
SOFTBALL
Aynor 3 - Dillon 2
Johnsonville 12 - Lamar 2
