Longtime HCPD officer promoted to captain, only female member of command staff

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is welcoming the first woman to its command staff.
Capt. Vaught, a longtime HCPD officer, was recently promoted from lieutenant to the position of captain of the North Precinct.
The department shared a photo on Facebook Wednesday morning of Vaught’s daughter pinning her new ‘Police Captain’ badge.
Earlier this month, the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety promoted a female to the rank of captain for the first time in 20 years.
With her promotion, Vaught now serves as North Precinct commander, overseeing patrol operations and community outreach in the Little River, Carolina Forest, Wampee, Poplar, and Restaurant Row areas.
“As the sole female Command Staff member at this time, we thought it only right that the announcement be made before the conclusion of Women’s History Month. We can’t wait to see the history that Capt. Vaught will make as she continues her career with HCPD,” the department said on Facebook.
