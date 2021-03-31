Florence police investigate hit-and-run involving moped; search underway for SUV

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating a hit-and-run that has sent a person to the hospital.
Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Royal Street, near Oakland Avenue.
He said the wreck involved a vehicle and a moped.
The driver of the moped was taken to the hospital. No word on the person’s condition.
Brandt said the other vehicle that left the scene is described as an early 2000s Ford Expedition that’s burgundy color with champagne trim. He added that it has possible front-end damage.
The police department’s traffic unit was sent to the scene to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.