Florence County deputies seeking information on 2018 homicide

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence County are seeking the public’s help in solving a homicide cold case.
According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, two men fired shots into a barn located behind a home in the 900 block of Hyman Street on Sept. 6, 2018.
Just before the shooting occurred, a woman had come to the barn asking for directions, authorities said.
Witnesses reported seeing a dark SUV leaving the scene after the shots were fired.
A $1,000 reward is being offered from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 464, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
