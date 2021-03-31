FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms tonight

Overnight rain will continue off an on but the severe weather threat will be done early. Anything throughout the night will be steady rain with a few rumbles of thunder. As the strong cold front blows off shore, colder air will blow into the region on Thursday and Friday. Daytime temperatures will drop into the 50s with a gusty northwest wind on Thursday. We will hold onto an isolated rain chance early Thursday but rain will be done by 7 AM. Clouds will also clear out throughout the day.