FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a mild start to the day with warm temperatures, breezy winds and mostly cloudy skies. This trend will continue through most of the day as temperatures warm up into the low-mid 70s here along the Grand Strand and the lower 80s inland.
A few showers will be possible at times throughout the day but our main focus is on the strong cold front that will arrive this evening, bringing the potential for a few strong storms.
A level two severe weather risk has been issued for the approaching cold front. While the threat is still low, a few strong storms are expected ahead of the cold front and will interact with our warm temperatures. An isolated severe storm or two could be possible with the main threats being gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall and a very low chance of a tornado.
That line of storms looks to enter into the Pee Dee somewhere around 4-6 PM tonight and advance toward the coast. While these systems love to speed up, the timing of 4-11 PM still seems pretty solid for our area. As the line of storms moves into the Grand Strand, it will interact with the sea breeze and cooler temperatures, reducing that severe weather threat to a level one risk or very low threat. The best chance for a severe storm today will be inland.
Overnight rain will continue off an on but the severe weather threat will be done early. Anything throughout the night will be steady rain with a few rumbles of thunder. As the strong cold front blows off shore, colder air will blow into the region on Thursday and Friday. Daytime temperatures will drop into the 50s with a gusty northwest wind on Thursday. We will hold onto an isolated rain chance early Thursday but rain will be done by 7 AM. Clouds will also clear out throughout the day.
Thursday night and Friday night will both feature a risk of frost for many areas as temperatures drop well down into the 30s. All of this before we begin a warming trend to end the weekend and go into next week. Our pattern looks to flip with a nice stretch of dry weather across the Carolinas.
