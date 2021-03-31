FIRST ALERT: Evening storms, gusty winds and a big temperature drop

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A strong cold front deliver a variety of weather changes including strong storms, gusty winds and much colder temperatures.
The risk of isolated strong to severe storms will linger across the area through about 11:00 PM tonight as a strong cold front moves closer to the region. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a LEVEL 2 severe storm risk remains in place. Some of the storms could produce strong wind gusts of 40-60 mph, locally heavy rain and lightning. A very small tornado risk remains as well, but will likely be confined to more inland areas.
Periods of rain will continue after midnight tonight, The strong cold front will likely blow off shore just prior to sunrise Thursday and will likely be accompanied by a period of very gusty winds. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible early Thursday morning. A few showers will continue through sunrise, but will quickly end and give way to clearing skies by the late morning through the afternoon.
Much colder weather will arrive on Thursday with afternoon temperatures only reaching into the upper 50s. Gusty winds will continue to blow and reach as high as 30 to 35 mph at times through the day.
Thursday night and Friday night will both feature a risk of frost and freezing temperatures. Thursday night’s temperatures will range from near 32 inland to 34 along the Grand Strand. A lingering breeze may keep much frost from developing.
Friday night will see temperatures drop as low as 30 across many inland areas and to near 35 at the beaches. Less wind will increase the risk of frost and sensitive plants will be at risk from damage.
Milder weather returns for Easter Sunday. After a cool start to the day, afternoon temperatures rebound back into the upper 60s.
