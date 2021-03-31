Employers continue to struggle to find employees in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The job market in the Myrtle Beach area continues to be a tough one for employers.
Job openings are all over, but many of them are going unfilled.
Doug Dolson, co-owner of Express Employment Professionals in Myrtle Beach, said he’s never seen the job market the way it currently is.
“It’s no question that it’s a tight labor market right now,” Dolson said.
He said the problem isn’t just local either.
“We speak with other Express offices nationwide and they’re feeling it as well,” Dolson said.
Politicians like Congressman Tom Rice are trying to fix the problem. The Horry County representative is co-sponsoring a bill that would incentivize people to work by giving them a bonus of $1,200 if they get off unemployment and take a full-time job, and $600 if they get a part-time job.
However, not everyone agrees the bill is a good idea. Horry County Democratic Party Chair Alester Pryor said it isn’t enough.
“If it’s better for you to stay at home on unemployment than it is to work and you enjoy your job, then here’s the question I have: Why won’t you pay the people what they’re worth?” she said.
Pryor believes the solution to the problem is higher wages.
“There’s a difference between a minimum wage and a living wage,” she said. “And that is what we’re trying to make sure that people get, a living wage. Not just a minimum wage, but a living wage.”
While the future of the job market is tough to predict, Dolson is hopeful.
“I’m optimistic by nature,” he said. “I think we all have to have some hope and some sense of optimism for the future.”
