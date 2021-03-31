Downtown renovation efforts unveil pieces of buried Myrtle Beach history

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Bits of Myrtle Beach history were unveiled minute-by-minute in downtown Tuesday.
A construction crew started power washing the façade at some downtown businesses and uncovered part of downtown’s past.
It unveiled a sign for the A&P Superstore - mummified by several layers of paint.
“I’m not from Myrtle Beach originally,” said Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Director Lauren Clever. “I’ve been here for a while, but talking to people that grew up here and listening to their stories, getting people excited, and then to see it all be refurbished.”
Clever has spent the past few months talking with longtime residents about the history of the 9th Avenue North storefronts in downtown.
She and her team think they’ve identified each of the old buildings being restored to form the new Arts and Innovation District.
“We initially in doing the research thought it was a restaurant,” she said about one of the storefronts. “Actually, the restaurant was next door to that building. This building we’re now seeing signage has turned out to be the A&P superstore.”
The city wanted to blast off the old green paint to use the brick underneath, and that process uncovered a surprise for the city.
“Had no idea there was signage underneath,” said Clever. “Thankfully that process didn’t remove that underneath sign, and we’re seeing something that was done who knows how long ago.”
The sign says “Beachwear, hats, floats, jewelry, watches,” which makes it seem like the superstore offered a little bit of everything.
The building where the A&P superstore used to be is set to become the HTC Aspire Hub, where new entrepreneurs can get started.
Clever hopes the sign can be worked into the hub to showcase the city’s history.
“I would hope we’d keep it so it becomes a part of the building and part of the neighborhood,” said Clever. “We’ll certainly check with the historic preservation office and follow the protocol we need to.”
Crews unveiled part of a second sign as well.
Clever said the city has a meeting with HTC on Wednesday to talk about the construction process, and the signs will certainly be a topic about whether or not they can work it into their vision for the building.
