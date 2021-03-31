Darlington City Council votes not to extend city manager’s contract

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington city leaders have decided to part ways with their city manager.
During a special meeting on Tuesday, the Darlington City Council met in executive session to discuss city manager Howard Garland’s contract.
When they returned from executive session, the city council voted not to extend Garland’s contract and to relieve him of his duties.
City leaders did approve a severance package for Garland, which includes the salary remaining in his contract, which goes until June 30, and benefits, as well as an additional $75,000.
The Darlington City Council named clerk and treasurer Gloria Pridgen as the interim city manager.
According to information on the city’s website, Garland has worked with the city of Darlington since 2005 and served as assistant city manager/city planner until January 2010.
