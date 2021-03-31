COVID-19 vaccine open to everyone in S.C. 16 and older

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to everyone in South Carolina who is 16 years of age and older.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced that the state would make the vaccine available to that age bracket starting on March 31.
Top health leaders said the decision was motivated by several factors, includingmMore vaccines and changes in demand.
Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for those 16 and 17 years old at this time.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for those 18 and up.
Those looking to schedule an appointment can do so by clicking here, or by calling DHEC’s vaccine information line at (866) 365-8110.
