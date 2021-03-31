Conway shooting victim’s family files lawsuit against accused gunman

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The family of a man who died after being shot in Conway has filed a lawsuit against the person accused of killing him.
According to the lawsuit filed March 30 by the mother of 30-year-old Paul Mishoe, the victim was at the Carolina Wings and Rib House, located on Rivertown Boulevard in Conway, on the night of Nov. 22, 2020.
The plaintiff states Stephen Denis O’Hara, who was named as the defendant in the lawsuit, was also in restaurant that night.
Mishoe’s family alleges he and O’Hara “engaged in casual conversation at the bar inside the restaurant.”
Around 11:30 p.m., Mishoe was heading to his car in the restaurant’s parking lot when O’Hara shot him in the back of the neck, the lawsuit claims.
“The attack on the decedent was believed to be at close range and without any provocation whatsoever,” according to the lawsuit.
Prior to the shooting, Mishoe’s family alleges that O’Hara was “highly intoxicated” from the alcohol he consumed in the restaurant, court documents state.
Mishoe’s mother is asking for an unspecified amount of damages that would benefit the victim’s three children.
Following the shooting, O’Hara was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person and unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying a concealed weapon.
O’Hara was released from jail back in January on a $75,000 bond. His case is still moving through the court system.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.