City of Myrtle Beach to lift mask requirement for businesses, extends emergency declaration

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Businesses in Myrtle Beach soon have the option of whether to require masks in indoor public spaces, according to city officials.
Officials said Wednesday that a new executive order issued by City Manager Fox Simons strongly urges residents, visitors and businesses to continue wearing masks, but will no longer require them to do so inside businesses.
The order, issued Wednesday, takes effect on April 1.
“Businesses have the option of requiring masks in indoor public spaces if their staff and patrons are concerned about contracting COVID-19 from each other, and we encourage them to exercise that option,” Simmons said in a statement.
The new order will still require face coverings to be worn in city offices, buildings and other governmental facilities. Any temporary signage allowances granted last year for restaurants and businesses will also continue through April, expiring on May 1.
The business license payment extension option for 2021 will also continue, according to officials.
Mayor Brenda Bethune will extend the year-long Civil Emergency Declaration related to COVID-19 through April.
“We are one year into the global pandemic caused by COVID-19. By now, the public fully understands the importance of health and safety protocols, including the use of face coverings,” said Simons. “We must protect each other from the spread of this illness. Personal responsibility must drive our actions and choices, and for that reason, we urge everyone to wear a face covering when in close proximity to others who are not in your immediate family.”
You can read the full executive order below:
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.