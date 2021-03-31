Carolina guard enters the transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina men’s basketball loses a guard to the portal. A team spokesman told WIS that sophomore Trae Hannibal has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Hannibal appeared in 20 games this season, all off the bench. He averages 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds over 16 minutes per game.
Hannibal is the first to enter the portal.
Junior forward Keyshawn Bryant recently declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. However, Bryant said he would not hire an agent, which leaves the door open for him to return.
Hannibal is a native of Hartsville, S.C. He was named the Class 4A Player of the Year as a senior at Hartsville.
