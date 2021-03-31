Authorities arrest man connected to kidnapping, murder of 80-year-old Horry County woman

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities said they took a man into custody who they said is connected to a high-profile homicide case that spanned two counties.
Dominique Brand, 29, of Marion is charged with kidnapping and murder in connection to 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington’s death.
Elvington was reported missing on Sunday after she was last seen near Highway 76 in Nichols.
During the search, her vehicle was found unoccupied along Bobby L. Davis Boulevard in Marion County. Her remains were later found behind a grocery store in the Zion community of the county.
Authorities said the investigation into Elvington’s death is still ongoing with the assistance of local, state and federal authorities. They said more information will be released in the coming days.
Brand will have an arraignment at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Marion County.
