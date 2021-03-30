White House report lists Horry County, Myrtle Beach area in ‘high transmission level’ for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – The latest White House report on COVID-19 in South Carolina shows the virus is at a “high transmission level” in the state.
The White House recently changed how it shows COVID-19 case rates in the state. Instead of placing counties and municipalities in red, orange or yellow zones, it now looks at community transmission levels.
According to the report that came out on Tuesday, South Carolina, Horry County and the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach area are all listed in the high transmission level.
High transmission level means that an area has more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.
The latest data collected from the White House report shows from March 19 – March 25, there were 105 new cases per 100,000 people in South Carolina.
And according to the CDC’s website, which provides more countywide information, Horry County 487 new cases over the past seven days, which is 137 new cases per 100,000 people.
The White House report also lists Darlington, Marion and Dillon counties in the high transmission level.
Meanwhile, Florence, Georgetown and Marlboro counties are in the “substantial transmission level,” which is the level below high transmission. It means there were between 50-99 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.
There is only one county listed in the report in the “moderate transmission level” and that is Allendale County.
