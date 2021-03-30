Warrants: Conway man poses as undercover cop, demands $40

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man remains behind bars Tuesday morning after allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.
According to arrest warrants, the incident happened on March 26 on Burroughs Street.
Authorities allege 44-year-old Patrick Gause and a co-defendant approached two victims in a vehicle, informing them he was an undercover police officer.
Gause then made the male victim exit the car and place his hands on the roof, the warrants stated.
While outside the vehicle, Gause reportedly searched the male victim and demanded $40, authorities allege.
According to arrest warrants, Gause and the co-defendant fled the scene after learning a family member of the female victim called authorities.
Authorities said Gause was positively identified in a State Law Enforcement Division photo lineup.
He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday on charges of kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer.
