Vehicle chase in Loris leads to seizure of heroin, cash, guns; one arrested

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle chase that started in Loris Monday night ended in an arrest and the seizure of heroin, over $6,000 in cash and two guns, police said.
According to information from the Loris Police Department, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding through the city.
The driver reportedly did not stop and officers chased the vehicle into the Cedar Branch area. There, the suspect, identified as Jaylon Hemingway, was taken into custody, a post on the department’s Facebook page stated.
Due to probable cause, officers searched the vehicle and seized approximately 47.6 grams of heroin, a total of $6,203 in cash and two guns, according to law enforcement.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Hemingway, 18, was booked in jail at 4 a.m. Tuesday. No charges were listed.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.