Sheriff: Investigation underway after 3 hurt in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital.
Sheriff James Hudson Jr. told WMBF News deputies were called around 8 p.m. to the shooting on Bishop Drive near North Governor Williams Highway.
He said that all three victims were driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He added that they are all expected to be OK.
The sheriff said there are no suspects at this time, and his office is working to piece everything together.
WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.