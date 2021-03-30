‘She was my life partner’: Husband of woman killed in road rage reflects on his loss

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A grieving husband is reflecting on the loss of his wife in a senseless act of violence along I-95 in Robeson County.
“She was my life partner and my best friend - and then there’s a lot of numbness that I just - I can’t feel any emotion,” Ryan Eberly said.
Eberly’s wife, 47-year-old Julie Eberly, was fatally shot in an apparent road rage incident on March 25.
RELATED COVERAGE:
The couple had just celebrated their wedding anniversary and were traveling to Hilton Head Island from their home in Pennsylvania when the shooting occurred.
Ryan Eberly wants justice for his wife of seven years, imploring anyone with information to come forward.
“You took a good person from all of us and I think you need to be held accountable for your actions,” he said.
Authorities said the suspect’s vehicle is a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu manufactured between the years 2008-2013. It has tinted windows and chrome trimming around the window frame.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Hear more from Ryan Eberly’s interview with WMBF News reporter Patrick Lloyd beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
