SC man charged with murder after showing up to hospital with bloody knife

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - A man died Sunday night in Spartanburg County after he was stabbed numerous times, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Bobo said deputies responded about 8:20 p.m. to a disturbance on Williams Street.
They found the victim with numerous stab wounds and two witnesses.
The coroner identified the victim as Joey Daniel Lott, 28, of Inman.
Bobo said the witnesses were able to identify Lott and the person accused of stabbing him.
Bobo said the suspect, later identified as Matthew Ryan Shope, 21, showed up at the hospital with a cut to his hand and had a bloody knife on him.
Bobo said Shope was taken to the detention center and was “uncooperative”.
Shope was later charged with murder, Bobo said.
Lott died at the hospital.
