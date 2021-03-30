Robeson County Sheriff’s Office releases picture of suspect vehicle from deadly road rage shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has released a picture of the suspect vehicle involved in a deadly road rage shooting that took the life of a mother of six.
An investigation found that a road rage encounter took place on Thursday when the victim’s vehicle came close to the suspect’s vehicle while merging into a lane along I-95 near Exit 22.
Authorities said a gunman opened fire into the vehicle, killing 47-year-old Julie Eberly of Mannheim, Penn. Eberly and her husband Ryan were heading down to Hilton Head, S.C. to celebrate their anniversary, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators identified the vehicle from surveillance footage and is now looking for more video that could help them find the vehicle.
“Someone recognizes this vehicle. I am asking that anyone with information as to who or where this vehicle is, to contact our office immediately. We will continue to track this suspect until we are standing in his yard” says Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
Authorities said the car is silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu that was manufactured between the years 2008-2013. The vehicle has tinted windows and chrome trimming around the window frame. They said the suspect is described as an African American man with dreadlocks.
Anyone who has a business who lives in the areas of Elm Street and Roberts Avenue is asked to look at their surveillance system for the vehicle. Investigators are looking for video during the time frame of 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.
