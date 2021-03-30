Report: S.C. ranks No. 2 for riskiest places for spring break travel

“The report ranking South Carolina as the second riskiest state to travel to this spring is misleading; their data is not current, and their methodology is erroneous. If you look at South Carolina’s ranking for each category, the state by no means should be labeled as one of the riskiest. What’s more, the categories for which they factored risk are randomly combined. For example, the report included a ranking for the number of seniors with underlying health conditions that each state has. This category simply does not impact travelers.”