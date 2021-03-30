CMC receives approval from DHEC to move forward with new facility in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center announced on Tuesday that its plans to build a new, state-of-the-art facility in Carolina Forest can move forward.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control approved a Certificate of Need to transfer 50 beds to the $160 million facility that will be built on International Drive.
“This is a major win for the Carolina Forest community. We are thrilled DHEC recognizes the importance of what Conway Medical Center will bring to this area in a facility that will be unlike any other in the state,” said Bret Barr, President and CEO of CMC.
The facility will have 50 hospital beds, including eight labor and delivery rooms, two C-section rooms, six ICU beds, three operating rooms and a six-bay infusion center. The beds will be transferred from CMC’s current 210-bed facility at its main campus.
The new hospital will also help to create 250 jobs. CMC expects construction on the new facility to last for three years.
The original plans for the hospital were opposed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources due to its proximity to the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve. As a result, CMC changed the plans to move the hospital more to the southeast, and closer to several homes in The Farm neighborhood.
Residents in the area that WMBF News has spoken to in the past said they are concerned about traffic, noise and flooding with the new facility.
Major hospital systems in the Grand Strand have announced plans to open facilities in Carolina Forest.
At the beginning of March, the Horry County Planning and Zoning Commission approved to rezone the corner of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way for a 34,000-square-foot facility for Tidelands Health. The proposal now heads to the Horry County Council for consideration.
Grand Strand Health broke ground in November on a new emergency room facility on Oakheart Road. It’s expected to be completed in summer 2021.
And McLeod Health announced in August it plans to build a four-story hospital with 48-beds in the Carolina Forest area. McLeod has filed a Certificate of Need with the state, but that decision is still pending.
