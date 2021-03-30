MUSC Health hosting mass COVID-19 vaccination event Wednesday at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A mass COVID-19 vaccination event is planned at the Florence Center to help get more shots into arms.
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center is hosting the drive-thru vaccination event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The event is offering the Pfizer vaccine and anyone 16 and older will be allowed to book an appointment.
MUSC Health said there are appointments still available for the event.
If you are interested in booking an appointment you can CLICK HERE or call 843-876-7227.
