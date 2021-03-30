McLeod Health unveils new facility geared toward patient experience

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - McLeod Health plans on changing its operations over the next few months, and it’s all thanks to a brand new building in the Pee Dee that will be home to several departments.
“It will actually be the front door and the first experience for more than two-thirds of our patients who get admitted to the hospital,” said McLeod Health Administrator Will McLeod.
McLeod said he’s been working on an expansion at McLeod Health in Florence since 2013.
That new “front door” will be home to four departments of the hospital: Emergency and Trauma, Endoscopy and Recovery, Neonatal Intensive Care and Women’s Services.
“Not necessarily new technology, just more efficient flow,” said McLeod.
McLeod said making that “efficient flow” started with centralizing the emergency and trauma department.
Before the expansion, patients had to travel across the campus to get to the operating room.
“The elevators for our ORs are right outside the emergency department, so there’s several efficiencies we gain by putting our emergency department and this entire expansion on the eastern end,” said McLeod.
While efficiency was the focus for the new emergency department, space and privacy was the main focus for the NICU and women’s services.
“The culture used to be after you had your baby, we’d take care of the baby in the nursery and then mom in the room,” said McLeod OBGYN and Newborn Nursery Director Elizabeth Patel during a facility tour.
That’s not the case anymore. Each family will have their own room in both women’s services and the NICU, and won’t be moved all around the hospital.
One OB/GYN is hoping the private family setting with hospital supervision will help with the education process for new families.
“It really provides them with the tools they need to provide them with quality care and have a better mother-baby experience even when they go home, so I think what they learn here, they’ll take home with them,” said McLeod OB/GYN Dr. Gary Emerson.
The new facility should be open sometime in the next two months.
