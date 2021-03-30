Man charged with killing woman, seriously injuring another in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged with allegedly beating a woman to death with a baseball bat Sunday in Chesterfield County.
Thomas Ray Sutton was taken into custody without incident.
He has been charged with murder, attempted murder and use of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies say a woman died and another woman was seriously injured on Popular Knob Lane in the Mount Crogham area of Chesterfield County.
A 54-year-old woman was lying in the yard with injuries from what appeared to be from an assault, according to deputies. She is in critical condition.
Carol Johnson, 61, was found dead inside a home.
Deputies say Sutton was standing in the yard with a baseball bat when officers arrived.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call deputies at 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838 or the tip line at 843-287-0235.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.