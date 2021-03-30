Longs pastor teams up with health center to vaccinate those in underserved communities

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A team effort by a local church and a community health center is helping to get more people vaccinated in underserved communities.
Pastor James Matthews has been leading Chesterfield Missionary Baptist Church for 17 years. For months, his church partnered with Little River Medical Center to host COVID-19 testing for residents. Now, the church has partnered with the community health center for vaccination clinics.
The church hosted its first dose appointment clinic with Little River Medical on March 11. Staff at the medical center said about 300 people rolled up their sleeves for that event. Those residents are scheduled to receive their second dose on April 11.
On Friday, April 2, the church will be hosting another first dose appointment clinic with Little River Medical Center, at the church.
The director of community development for Little River Medical Center, Celeste Bondurant-Bell, said being able to vaccinate nearly 300 people during the first partnership with Matthews’ shows the church plays a crucial role in the vaccine rollout.
“Communities are more [likely] to get vaccinated when they have someone they trust and believe in and comfortable with leading the way,” Bondurant-Bell said. “They are instrumental in identifying people in their neighborhoods that have barriers that cannot be overcome or who need assistance with overcoming those barriers. In this community, in Horry County as a whole, the church has played a leadership role in overcoming these things.”
Matthews said throughout history, the church has been a trusted place for the African American community and that hasn’t changed because of a pandemic.
“Back then, [the church] was the only place they could go because of barriers [in our country],” Matthews said. “[The role of the church] is still true today. The church has lost some of that but overall, African Americans feel comfortable coming to the church.”
Matthews said it’s the role of the church to serve its community during these tough times, and that includes COVID-19 efforts.
He said many African American communities across the country are underserved, including some in Horry County. He said having vaccination clinics at churches in their neighborhoods, will ensure more of that population can get the shot quicker.
“We don’t have to worry about people going to get the vaccinations, but the vaccinations are right here,” he said. “They feel safe coming to the church. If you don’t feel safe coming to the church you’re in trouble.”
Overall, Matthews said the majority of the people in the African American communities he’s been talking to are on board with taking the vaccine and now have the church as a convenient location for them to receive it.
Matthews said right now, he’s continuing to help more people overcome hesitations about taking the vaccine.
“A young lady said, ‘I don’t know what’s in that vaccine’ and I said, ‘None of us do,” Matthews said. “But we need to understand, we don’t know what’s in a whole lot of things we take, [so] if taking this vaccine will help you with your chances, it’s worth the chance to me.”
He said the biggest push-back to the vaccine lately is those in the 18-35 age demographic.
“They’re really pushing back against taking the vaccination and I think they need it more than anybody else,” Matthews said. “When you’re young, you don’t see the danger in a whole lot of things.”
In the meantime, Matthews said he’s leading by example. He’s fully vaccinated.
Now he’s working on ensuring those in his community have easier access to also get their shots. He said the partnership with Little River Medical Center shows unity in the community, and how the church can offer support for its neighbors during these uncertain times.
“As a pastor, I’m just a servant,” Matthews said. “It’s very important being in that role that it’s not about me. It’s about imparting knowledge to the parishioners and the community as a whole. Anything that’s good, anything that’s helpful and preserves life and helps during this pandemic I’m for it. I encourage people to take the vaccine. I would not tell someone to do something I’m not willing to do.”
“It’s extremely important to us a community health center to take the vaccine where the people are,” Bondurant-Bell said. “People have barriers that others don’t realize. Maybe it’s a one-car family, maybe someone is working and they don’t have a car. By bringing testing and vaccines out into the community, we’re able to reach more people.”
The vaccination event is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday and is by appointment only. Anyone interested in getting vaccinated can make an appointment for this event by calling Little River Medical Center’s COVID-19 clinic vaccination line at 843- 663-6200.
Matthews said he hopes this partnership with Little River Medical Center leads to the community health center creating a clinic in the Longs community.
