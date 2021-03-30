Horry County to begin ground mosquito spraying next week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County is alerting the community that it will start doing ground mosquito spraying next week.
Horry County Stormwater will spray for mosquitoes by truck from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The chemicals used for mosquito control spraying are approved by the EPA and pose a low risk to humans and animals. People with asthma or other respiratory issues are encouraged to stay indoors during the spraying.
To keep the honeybee populations safe, beekeepers should contact Horry County Stormwater to identify the locations of the colonies and fill out a no-spray zone form on Horry County’s website.
The Horry County Stormwater Departments offers mosquito control services to residents in unincorporated areas of Horry County. Anyone in unincorporated areas can call 843-381-8000 to request mosquito spraying.
