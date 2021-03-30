Florence School District 1, city of Florence partner to establish Farm at Florence 1

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District 1 and the city of Florence planted their roots in a new project on Tuesday.
City and district leaders cut a ribbon on a partnership to build the Farm at Florence 1.
”When I was informed, I would be in charge of a school-based garden with a $4,000 grant, I had no way of predicting I’d be standing at the Farm at Florence 1,” Florence 1 Farm to School Coordinator Jeff Murrie said.
Several years ago, Murrie began the farm-to-school program at Briggs Elementary.
While the Briggs Farm garnered plenty of attention, Murrie wanted to do more.
“When I was interviewing for this position, Mr. Jeff Murrie would always seem to pop up in any interview and community meeting and talk about, ‘How do you feel about a farm?’” Florence 1 Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said.
The Farm at Florence 1 will be located at the former home of the Clemson Research Station and right next to the city’s new baseball and track complex.
The farm will be the first in South Carolina to include a row crop operation, educational center, community raised beds, poultry and small herd animals.
“A place where students in our community may decide on a career in agriculture, agribusiness, nutrition, landscape design, technology, the culinary arts and the list goes on,” Murrie said.
While the food will be used in school cafeterias, it will have a much wider impact.
The Farm at Florence 1 is located near I-95, an area of Florence considered a food desert.
“A food desert means there’s limited access to fresh produce, so it will help that as well since the food will be distributed into the communities,” Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said.
Ervin is excited to see the project grow, and she’s hoping to partner with the school district more in the future.
“When we are a healthy city we can be the best neighbors to anyone, and just as we stated, this project here can be a project that will lead the whole state,” Ervin said.
The Farm at Florence 1 is expected to be complete in the next 12 to 36 months.
