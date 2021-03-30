Florence man charged with DUI following deadly two-car crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash last Thursday in Florence County that killed one person.
According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened March 25 on Hall Road, about six miles south of Timmonsville.
Troopers said a 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling south on the road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2015 Ford van in the opposite lane.
A passenger in the Camry was killed as a result of the crash, troopers said.
SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee said the driver of the Camry, Michael J. Lee, has been charged.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Lee, 40, of Florence, was booked March 29 on charges of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and driving under a suspended license.
Lee remains in jail Tuesday afternoon.
