FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms return Wednesday

Wednesday will turn out warm, breezy and increasingly unsettled. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with a few showers possible from the morning into the early afternoon. A better chance of showers and storms will arrive during the late afternoon and evening as a strong cold front approaches from the west. The strong front will provide enough energy in the atmosphere for thunderstorms at times. While the severe storm threat is fairly low, a few strong storms may develop from time to time especially through the mid to late evening hours.