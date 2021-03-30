FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms return Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild weather and increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms will return for Wednesday followed by much colder weather to end the week.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s by daybreak Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible from time to time overnight, but no widespread rain is expected.
Wednesday will turn out warm, breezy and increasingly unsettled. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with a few showers possible from the morning into the early afternoon. A better chance of showers and storms will arrive during the late afternoon and evening as a strong cold front approaches from the west. The strong front will provide enough energy in the atmosphere for thunderstorms at times. While the severe storm threat is fairly low, a few strong storms may develop from time to time especially through the mid to late evening hours.
Despite the mostly cloudy skies, Wednesday’s temperatures will be very warm with afternoon highs reaching 80 across the Pee Dee and into the lower to middle 70s across the Pee Dee.
As the strong cold front blows off shore, much colder air will blow into the region on Thursday and Friday. Daytime temperatures will drop into the 50s with a gusty northwest wind.
Thursday night and Friday night will both feature a risk of frost for many areas as temperatures drop well down into the 30s.
By Easter Sunday, much warmer weather will start to return.
