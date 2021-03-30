FIRST ALERT: Nice Tuesday ahead, rain chances bring cooler end to the week

Behind that cold front, cold air will rush in and temperatures will fall throughout the day on Thursday. It’s a chilly Thursday with highs in the mid-upper 50s under clearing skies. As we head into Thursday night, temperatures will continue to fall, leading to our frost potential for Friday morning and even Saturday morning. Look for overnight lows to be in the low-mid 30s for both mornings and those highs will continue to struggle for the start of the weekend.