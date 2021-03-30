FIRST ALERT: Nice Tuesday ahead, rain chances bring cooler end to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a sunny start to the day with a few more clouds around for this afternoon. Despite a cooler start than Monday morning, temperatures will be warmer this afternoon with highs near 70 along the beaches. Inland, those highs will climb into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.
We’ll hold onto a few light showers or sprinkles by the late afternoon and evening hours tonight with rain chances at 30%. Even then, our chances for rain are pretty limited for today.
An approaching cold front will bring increasing chances for showers and storms on Wednesday. The best chance will come during the late afternoon and evening hours. While a few strong storms may develop, our severe weather threat is still at a level one or a very low threat at this point. If anything, we might see a couple of storms with some loud thunder, gusty winds and heavy rain.
Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 70s on the beaches with the lower 80s inland. Showers and storms will arrive late Wednesday and continue into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Many of you will head to bed with most of the rain falling during the overnight hours. Our rain chances should come to an end by 8 AM Thursday as the cold front pushes any leftover moisture offshore.
Behind that cold front, cold air will rush in and temperatures will fall throughout the day on Thursday. It’s a chilly Thursday with highs in the mid-upper 50s under clearing skies. As we head into Thursday night, temperatures will continue to fall, leading to our frost potential for Friday morning and even Saturday morning. Look for overnight lows to be in the low-mid 30s for both mornings and those highs will continue to struggle for the start of the weekend.
By Easter Sunday, much warmer weather will start to return.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.