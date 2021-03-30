Family remembers a ‘real Christian lady’ after missing woman’s body found in Marion Co.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A family is remembering its’ matriarch after the body of a missing 80-year-old Horry County woman was found in Marion County.
Mary Ann Elvington, 80, was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen near Highway 76 in Nichols.
During the search, her white 2012 Buick LaCrosse was found unoccupied along Bobby L. Davis Boulevard in Marion County.
Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, remains believed to be Elvington’s were found in the Zion community of Marion County, according to the authorities. It’s being investigated as a homicide.
Harold Elvington, Mary Ann Elvington’s son, described his mother as “a real Christian lady.”
“She just … she lived at the foot of the cross,” he said.
